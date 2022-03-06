Rachel Cuschieri netted her second Serie A goal of the season as she sealed Lazio’s stunning 3-1 victory over title hopefuls Sassuolo, on Sunday afternoon.

The Malta women’s international scored at the death to extend Lazio’s victory to a two-goal advantage and propel the Biancoceleste to just their second win of the season. In the process, they all but dashed Sassuolo’s hopes of reigniting themselves into the title race as well.

