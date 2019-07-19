A recently discovered set of amateur videos gives a rare, full-colour look at what Malta was like in the 1950s.

It is not clear who shot the footage depicting life over half a century ago on the island.

Photographer and videography enthusiast Alessandro Bajada bought the film from an antiques shop and has been sharing clips on social media.

They show life in an era before high-rise buildings, traffic-clogged roads and a skyline full of cranes.

Children are seen playing on cannon in Mdina, traditional Maltese buses and cars drive along Sliema seafront and fishing boats bob in Xemxija.

Scroll down to see some of the clips from 1950s Malta to see if you still recognise the locations.

Sliema

A bustling Sliema seafront, complete with traditional buses and cars. Credit: Alessandro Bajada

Mdina, Mtarfa and Chadwick Lakes

Children play on a cannon in Mdina in footage that also shows Mtarfa and Chadwick Lakes. Credit: Alessandro Bajada

Verdala and Buskett

A car drives along Buskett and near Verdala Palace. Credit: Alessandro Bajada

Mistra and Selmun

Mistra and Selmun in the 1950s. Credit: Alessandro Bajada

Mellieha and Ghadira Bay

Mellieha & a busy Ghadira Bay from the 1950s. Credit: Alessandro Bajada

St Pauls Bay and Xemxija