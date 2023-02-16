Pioneer and master baker Roland Schüren thinks big - he has not only converted his company to green energy, but he's also developed his own fleet of EVs. But he says regulations slow him down. In the Netherlands, the world's first commercial self-charging luxury car is ready to roll out onto the roads. Lisa Bohm, a Youtuber and consultant who preaches the power of going electric, is on a mission to prove electric cars are for everybody.

