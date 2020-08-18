Romelu Lukaku extended his record Europa League goalscoring run as he struck for the 10th successive outing in Inter’s 5-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in Monday’s semi-final.

Belgium forward Lukaku scored twice late in the second half as Inter qualified for a first European final since winning the 2010 Champions League under Jose Mourinho. They will face Sevilla for the title on Friday in Cologne.

