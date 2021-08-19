A Malta Red Cross Lifeguard on Thursday morning rescued a 10-year-old boy who was in distress while swimming in Ghajn Tuffieha Bay.

The organisation said he was caught in a rip current.

"Thanks to this prompt response and intervention, the youngster was rescued without sustaining any injuries," it said.

It urged parents and guardians to keep a watchful eye on children whilst they are swimming or playing on the beaches.