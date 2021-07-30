In this fifth video in a series of clips intended to raise awareness on animal welfare, Alison Bezzina, the Commissioner for Animal Welfare, describes what responsible cat ownership entails.

Cats are independent species and when they are not cuddling, playing or hunting, they spend the rest of their time sleeping. As any cat owner will tell you, cats don’t particularly like changing their environment so moving them from one place to another should be avoided as much as possible.

What they do like however, is to have high places to retreat in – a quiet place where they can rest and feel safe and secure. It is important to know that cats are naturally nocturnal, which means that they tend to be more active during the night than during the day. However, they tend to adapt quickly and with a few behavioural adjustments, cats and their owners usually manage to co-exist in harmony.

Like all other animals, cats are entitled to the five animal freedoms, which include the right to food and water, medical care, freedom from fear and distress, freedom from discomfort, and the freedom to express normal behaviour. This means that cat owners should not only provide for their cat’s physical needs but also their psychological ones.

While it is highly unadvisable to let a house cat roam outside, indoor cats should be provided with adequate enrichment such as window perches, cat scratchers and interactive toys. It is also highly advisable to microchip cats, and to attach an ID tag. Both of these make it easier for a cat to be reunited with its owner, in the case your cat goes missing.

Finally, if you are considering getting a cat, pay a visit to one of the cat sanctuaries and adopt a cat from there. Choosing to adopt a cat (or any other animal) already proves that you are a responsible owner!

