Labour leader Robert Abela has promised humility in response to his landslide election victory in a short speech to supporters at party headquarters.

He told hundreds of people gathered in Ħamrun that the party's slogan of 'Malta Together' had won, securing it a third consecutive landslide victory and returning the governing party to power.

"People trusted us to move the country forward and we need to pay them back with humility," he said, amid a sudden downpour at Mile End.

He stressed the word 'humble' several times in his less than 15-minute speech and said he would expect this approach from everyone in his government, which he could begin to form this week.

"We had five years of success and challenges, and we must work humbly in response to today’s mandate," he said.

"To those who were not sure whether they should trust us - I promise you we will work harder to convince you and we will not tolerate any arrogance."

He also had a message for those who snubbed the election, after the lowest turnout in 60 years.

"To those who supported none of the parties, I say - our country needs you as well. It needs your contribution."

And he reached out an olive branch to those who backed other parties, including the roundly defeated Nationalist Party, who analysts predict could end up trailing behind by 41,000 votes.

"To those who voted PN or for another party, I say - the country needs you as well."

At this point, his words were met with some jeers by the crowd, to which Abela gestured with disapproval.

"We must work together in the spirit of national unity to continue moving our country forward," he said.

He said he would use his first mandate to offer a better quality of life, better opportunities for everyone and a "more beautiful Malta".

Referring to his party's manifesto of 1,000 proposals, he said: "Let’s work together to transform those thousand proposals into a thousand achievements."