Robert Abela was sworn in as prime minister on Monday as thousands of Labour Party supporters cheered on the Palace square in Valletta.

The oath of office was administered by President George Vella in the presence of outgoing ministers, Labour Party officials and the prime minister's family.

People started gathering on the square two hours before the ceremony. They greeted Abela with applause, chants, horns and fireworks as he got out of his car accompanied by his wife Lydia and their daughter Giorgia-Mae.

Abela shook hands with some of those in the front row amid chants of Viva l-Labour before entering the palace.

He then waved to the crowd from the palace balcony and walked from the Palace to his office in Castille, signing autographs and posing for selfies on the way.

Abela being sworn in. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Abela, 44, is the eighth prime minister since Independence. He was promoted to the job following the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in January 2020 but this was the first Labour victory with him at the helm.

His first task will now be to form the Cabinet, with attention focused especially on his appointment of foreign minister after Evarist Bartolo failed to get re-elected.

Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

The Cabinet is expected to be sworn in later this week.

Abela, his wife Lydia and their daughter Giorgia Mae waving to supporters. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Abela will then nominate a Speaker and set a date for the House of Representatives to be convened, officially starting his government's five-year term. The House has to hold its first sitting within two months after the publication of the official result of the general election.

Abela, his wife Lydia and their daughter Giorgia Mae waving to supporters. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A sea of red on the palace square. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Deputy prime minister Chris Fearne entering the palace. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Abela supporters resting beneath the Sette Giugnio monument in St George's Square. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Abelas exiting the palace. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Abela greeted by supporters following the swearing-in. Video: Ivan Martin

People lining Republic Street waiting for Abela to walk through. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The crowd at St George's Square walked to Castille square following the swearing in. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Abela cheered on and greeted by supporters on his way to Castille. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Byron Camilleri meeting PL supporters. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Michael Farrugia cracking a joke with party supporters. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Once the Abelas made it to Castille Square, they stopped at the door of the Office of the Prime Minister and waved at party supporters who set off flares to mark the moment.

The chants of "Robert, Robert" followed them all the way from St George's Square to Castille Place.

The family eventually made it to a top window in the auberge for one final wave at the crowd gathered outside.

The Abelas greeted by a crowd of people outside Castille. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The Abelas greeted by supporters in Castille Square. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The Abelas greeted by supporters in Castille Square. Video: Ivan Martin

The Abelas greeted by supporters in Castille Square. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

One final wave. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Former president George Abela and his wife Margaret, parents of Robert, joined the Abelas at Castille. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

And that's a wrap. PL supporters started heading back home in the early afternoon. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli