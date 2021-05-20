Prime Minister Robert Abela on Thursday gave details about a new round of consumer vouchers to be mailed to all residents aged over 16, in a drive reboot the economy harmed by the pandemic.

He said all residents will receive vouchers for a value of €100, of which €60 can be used in restaurants and tourist establishments and €40 in retail and beauty outlets.

The vouchers, he confirmed, will start being redeemed from June 7 and will cost the government €50 million.

Abela underlined the success of the first round of vouchers last summer, saying they had generated economic activity far beyond their face value.

"This is a measure which positively affects everyone," he said.

Vouchers of €15 and €10 for a total of €100

Last year, the vouchers generated activity for 1,900 workers, and the impact was likely to be greater this time round because people felt safer after vaccination.

Economic Services Minister Silvio Schembri said red vouchers can be used in restaurants and tourist establishments and blue vouchers in shops, clubs and beauty outlets.

There will be four red vouchers of €15 each and four blue vouchers of €10 each for retail.

A total of 25,000 businesses are eligible to receive the vouchers.

Foreigners holding a residence permit will also be receiving the vouchers.

Vouchers can be downloaded and transferred on mobile phones

People will be able to download their vouchers by their smartphone or receive them in the mail. The former will need to log in to https://wallet.vouchersmimcol.com/ from today up to Friday, June 4. They can be either downloaded by logging in with an e-id or an account tied to an ID card or residency card.

The advantage of downloading the vouchers would be their immediate availability from June 7, the minister said, whereas mailing would take time. Another advantage was that people would have their vouchers with them all the time through their mobile phone.

Vouchers can also be transferred to other people. People will also be able to pay through the vouchers remotely.

Vouchers expire on September 15.

Schembri said businesses which received vouchers in the first round do not need to do anything other than to ensure that their credit card remains valid. New qualifying businesses will receive an instruction leaflet from Friday. Further details are available at https://www.vouchersmimcol.com/.

Businesses can also use the helpline 8007 4904.

Asked about further easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the prime minister said talks are continuing and notice will be given several days in advance.

