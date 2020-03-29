AS Roma players have been providing their elder ticket season holders stuck at home with some much-needed relief during the country's lockdown.

Italy has logged a shocking spike in its already staggering coronavirus death toll, with officials warning the peak of the crisis was still days away, as the global infection rate surges relentlessly upwards.

Video: AFP

To combat this, Roma has started delivering its ‘Roma Cares’ packages to every season ticket holder over the age of 75.

These boxes include pasta, biscuits, a bottle of beer, 10 surgical face masks, 10 pairs of protective gloves and five bottles of hand sanitizer, as well as that day’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport.

Roma also prepared a special surprise for its oldest season ticket holder, 97-year-old Eliseo Lorenzetti.

Lorenzetti was born in 1923, four years before Roma was founded, and was gifted a shirt signed by star striker Eden Dzeko.

“I thank you immensely for this visit, Roma,” Eliseo told AS Roma.

[twitter id="script>" link="

A special home delivery for #ASRoma oldest season ticket holders today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0AckbeAk1s — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 27, 2020

A special home delivery for #ASRoma oldest season ticket holders today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0AckbeAk1s — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) March 27, 2020

"][/twitter]