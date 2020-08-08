Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri said he was “bitter” as the Italian giants crashed out of the Champions League on Friday to Lyon despite a Cristiano Ronaldo double giving the hosts a 2-1 win over the French club on the night.
Captain Memphis Depay’s 12th-minute penalty however, sealed Lyon’s berth in the quarter-finals with a 2-2 aggregate score to go through on away goals.
