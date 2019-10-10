Rowen Muscat has urged the Malta national team to build on their encouraging showing against Romania last June as they prepare for a crucial Euro 2020 double header against Sweden tomorrow and the Faroe Islands on Tuesday.

The Maltese players have been working hard during the past few days as they stepped up their preparations for this weekend’s match against Euro 2020 hopefuls Sweden.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

With only four matches left in Group F, Muscat admits that Malta’s qualifying campaign has entered a decisive phase and hopes they can step up their performances for what promising to be two very difficult tests.

“There are only four matches left in the group and each game carries a lot of weight for us to reach our objectives,” the Valletta midfielder told the Times of Malta.

“We have already faced Sweden last June and we are fully aware of the difficult challenge awaiting us. In Solna, we found the going tough to try and get used to their tempo but this time hopefully things will turn out better for us.

“During the last few days we have worked a lot with the coaches on the tactics to adopt. We must be very disciplined defensively and then try and make the most of the spaces they will concede to try and penetrate them.

“Hopefully the game against Sweden will be an excellent build up for our match against the Faroe Islands where we know that a win would give us mathematical certainty of avoiding bottom spot in the group.

“I hope that the Maltese fans will come on Saturday to give us their support as their backing is important for us.”

Malta coach Ray Farrugia has been holding regular double sessions with his players over the past five days.

From the initial squad named by Farrugia last Friday, Gżira United wing-back Juan Corbalan and Jean Paul Farrugia, the Sliema Wanderers forward, have been ruled out of the Sweden qualifier as they are still recovering from injuries.

No further replacements are planned for the time being as Farrugia and his coaching staff have a 24-man squad at their disposal.

Young Sliema Wanderers defender Kurt Shaw has been promoted from the Malta Under-21 squad, earning his first senior call-up, while experienced duo, Birkirkara forward Michael Mifsud and Valletta defender Jonathan Caruana are back in the frame for the October qualifiers.

Malta have three points from six matches while Sweden are second with 11 points. Spain lead Group F with a maximum 18 points.

MALTA SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS

Henry Bonello (Valletta); Justin Haber (Gżira United); Andrew Hogg (Birkirkara).

DEFENDERS

Andrei Agius, Ferdinando Apap, Joseph Mbong (all Hibernians); Steve Borg, Jonathan Caruana, Joseph Zerafa (all Valletta); Karl Micallef (Ħamrun Spartans); Zach Muscat (SC Olhanense, Portugal); Jurgen Pisani (Floriana); Kurt Shaw (Sliema Wanderers); Dexter Xuereb (Mosta).

MIDFIELDERS

Triston Caruana (Ħamrun Spartans); Paul Fenech (Balzan); Jake Grech, Dunstan Vella (both Hibernians); Nikolai Muscat (Gżira United); Rowen Muscat (Valletta).

FORWARDS

Alfred Effiong (Balzan); Luke Gambin (Colchester United, England); Michael Mifsud (Birkirkara); Kyrian Nwoko (Valletta).