Malta's rule of law reforms process "lacks pace and speed and some of the reforms are half-hearted and not complete", MEPs have concluded at the end of a fact-finding mission.

Addressing the press at the end of the visit, Dutch MEP Sophie in't Veld, who chaired the delegation, said that while there have been some improvements, more work is needed, especially to address judicial proceedings delays.

The improvements the delegation noted were in the judicial selection process, the separation of the roles of the attorney general and the state advocate and the appointment of the police commissioner being taken out of the prime minister's direct remit.

"I recognize some steps, yes we see there is a reform process, but it lacks pace, speed and sometimes, some of the reforms are half-hearted and not complete. There needs to be more political ownership. Things have to move faster," the MEP said in reply to a question by Times of Malta.

In't Veld highlighted the "excruciatingly slow justice system" as the major problem the country continues to face and which still needs to be addressed.

"This includes the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case. It can be done…justice delayed is justice denied…not just for the journalist's family but for anyone who has to wait for far too long. I don’t know what obstacles there are…I don’t know…but the issue needs to be addressed," she said.

She said that the fact that justice has not yet been served in the Caruana Galizia case left the MEPs "shocked and horrified".

"Without justice, trust and reconciliation cannot be achieved."

The MEPs also found that the "sense of urgency" to bring about change has been lost despite "the need for fundamental changes persists".

"We call for the sense of urgency is restored," in't Veld said, noting that it was also too early to say whether the reforms already made are effective.

Disappointed that passports scheme will continue

The MEPs also criticised the government for refusing to suspend Malta's cash-for-passports scheme, saying that they will continue to call for the programme to be dropped.

Video by Matthew Mirabelli.

Political parties also came under fire, with the MEPs saying they are concerned by the very high debts incurred by the two main parties.

Meanwhile, Italian MEP Franco Roberti said that it seemed as though had it not been for reports by the European Commission, GRECO and other bodies, Malta would not have carried out any reforms.

"We need to see a change in mentality and culture otherwise the reforms will be only on paper and they will not be implemented," Roberti, a former magistrate, said.