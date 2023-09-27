A runaway aircraft rolled onto the airport's main runway on Wednesday in an incident that sources say could have had serious consequences.

Footage sent to Times of Malta shows a Dash 8 turboprop aircraft rolling from a Medavia taxiway at the Safi Aviation Park to the main runway, with workers unable to stop it.

Sources said the twin-engined aircraft was about to be towed but handlers removed its chocks - which hold the wheels - before a tow bar was attached, and the aircraft rolled down the gentle slope to the Birżebbuġa end of the runway.

It crossed the runway and stopped on the grass alongside.

Had another aircraft been landing or taking off, the incident could have had serious consequences.

Malta International Airport confirmed there was an incident involving an aircraft at 8am, however, a spokesperson could not provide further information as the authorities are looking into it.

MIA has also notified the Bureau of Air Accident Investigation and Transport Malta - Civil Aviation Directorate about the incident.