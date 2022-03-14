A Russian editor interrupted her network's own live broadcast on Monday night to protest against Putin's invasion of Ukraine and carrying a poster telling viewers they are being lied to.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at the premier Russian state broadcaster, shouted: "Stop the war! No to war! Stop the war! No to war!" during her brief interruption on Vremya, Channel One's broadcast.

TASS, a Russian-state news agency, later said that Ovsyannikova was arrested. It previously called her an "outsider" before later calling Ovsyannikova an editor at Channel One, the state TV network in question.

The agency said that Ovsyannikova could be held liable for her actions under the nation's criminal code.

Ovsyannikova said in a defiant pre-recorded message that now was the time for the Russian people to rise up against the conflict.

"It's up to us to stop this madness. Come out to rallies, don't be afraid of anything, they can't jail us all," she said in a brief video before her protest.

She also expressed regret for working for the network and for her role in fomenting the Kremlin's propaganda.

"Unfortunately, in recent years I have been working on Channel One, doing Kremlin propaganda. And now I am very ashamed of it."