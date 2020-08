Bulgarian soprano Sonya Yoncheva has embodied almost all the great lyrical roles written for her range. But she stands out with her love for early music. This recital in Salzburg with the Cappella Mediterranea conducted by Leonardo García Alarcón gives pride of place to the Baroque period with works by Antonio Caldara, Claudio Monteverdi and Henry Purcell.

