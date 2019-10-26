San Ġwann Football club inaugurated their newly resurfaced pitch on Saturday morning. In front of esteemed guest Franco Baresi.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Club president Jason Borg explained that with this announcement, which has been done for the second time in the history of the club, “We are are providing an open space for our youngsters.”

“My dream is to see this club grow and this is part of it,” he said.

The project was put in place as a result of an investment of over €100,000 coming from the San Ġwann Local Council and is part of the council’s idea to regenerate the town as it adapts to modern times.

Borg explained that the idea behind the project was simply to give something beneficial to their players, especially their youths.

“The turf had been in place for the past 13 year and obviously it needed to be changed eventually. Now the kids have a better place to play football,” Borg remarked.

“This project will benefit primarily the people of San Gwann, the club’s nursery and also its school.

“But it is also for all those who visit us. We accept kids (in the nursery) from all around Malta - We’ve got some who come here even from Gozo. Our club is open to all.”

The event welcomed Milan legend Baresi to the pitch and also brought with him a vast number of the Italian club’s supporters for a meet and greet following the presentation. Baresi said he is “Happy to witness this project and that San Gwann took the initiative.”

“It is fundamental for these youngsters to have good structures to encourage themselves to continue practising the sport they love, not only as professional players but also in their road to adulthood,” Baresi said.

The Italian is a household name for many Milan supporters, some at the event itself even referring to him as “il mio Capitano” despite him been retired since the late 90s. Baresi boasts having been a one-club-man, playing solely for Milan during his career and so attracts sympathy and enthusiasm from supporters all over the world. The former Milan player of the century also had his number six shirt retired when he hung up his boots in 1997.

Baresi thanked all those present at the event, especially for the warm welcome he had received.