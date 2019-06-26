Balzan coach Jacques Scerri has warned his players that they need to show great tactical discipline if they are to upset Slovenian side NK Domzale in this evening’s Europa League first qualifying round first leg tie at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 6.30pm).

The 2019 FA Trophy winners are bracing themselves for a tough test against their Slovenian opponents who are bidding to make up for last season’s disappointment of failing to make the group stages of the Europa League after bowing out in the second qualifying round.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

“Playing in Europe is a great opportunity for our club and we must embrace it,” Scerri told Times of Malta.

“Last season we could not have hope for a better ending to our campaign after lifting the FA Trophy but now it is important that we continue to step up.

“We are aware that we are going to play against a very strong side but we must make the most of the home advantage and our goal is to try and get the best possible result ahead of next week’s second leg.

“When you play against quality opposition tactical organization is crucial to get a positive result and although we will try to play our game we need to be wary of committing any silly mistakes which could prove costly.”

Balzan have made some changes to their squad from last season as they have parted ways with goalkeeper Steve Sultana, defender Elkin Serrano Valero and forward Kadu.

Playing European football is a great opportunity for our club and we must embrace this challenge...

The club have brought in valid replacements in goalkeeper Kristjan Naumovski, formerly of Birkirkara, Dutch defender Augustine Loof, lateral forward Stefan Dimic and Brazilian playmaker Arthur Faria, who two seasons ago was on the books of Ħamrun Spartans.

Balzan spent ten days in Slovenia for a short training camp during which Scerri had the opportunity to watch today’s opponents.

During their camp they played three friendlies, two against Serbian opposition FK Vozdovac (1-0) and FK Proleter (0-0) and another against Slovenians NK Bravo (1-1).

“I am very pleased with our preparations,” Scerri said.

“The training camp in Slovenia was very beneficial as we worked a lot on the tactical set-up of the team as well as giving a good opportunity to all the players to gel together as a group.

“During our stay there I had the opportunity to watch NK Domzale in action and I was really impressed with their quality. They are a very technical team who like to come out with the ball from the back and have some quality players.

“Their stand-out performer is midfielder Senijad Ibricic who is a Bosnian international. Added to that they have some very good young players so no doubt it will be a formidable test for us.

“But I’m quite optimistic as I was pleased with the team’s performances during the three friendlies we played there so hopefully we can get the right result.”

Hibs in Belarus

Hibernians are the other team in action today in the Europa League qualifiers when they face Shaktyor Soligorsk in Belarus (kick-off: 7pm).

The Paolites are again under the stewardship of Italian coach Stefano Sanderra and are approaching the season with several new faces in their squad.

In fact, they have parted ways with their striking duo of Tiago Fonseca and Taylon and have replaced them with Italian forward Leonardo Nanni and Dutch striker Terence Groothusen and wingback Jens Wemmer.

They have also brought in Malta defender Ferdinando Apap and former Malta U-21 goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona who will be battling for the no. 1 jersey with Marko Jovicic.

The Belarus side have struggled to leave their mark in Europe with their best run in the competition coming four years ago when they reached the play off round only to be ousted by PSV Eindhoven, of the Netherlands.

Soligorsk have qualified to this year’s Europa Leaugue after winning their ninth Belarusian Cup at the end of last season.

No doubt, Hibernians will be hopeful of securing a positive result in Belarus this evening to keep the tie open ahead of next week’s second leg at the Centenary Stadium.