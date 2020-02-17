Keith Schembri confidante Neville Gafa on Monday refused to say who ordered him to follow journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia a day before she was blown up by a car bomb.

A public inquiry heard today how Mr Gafa posted pictures on Facebook of the journalist in Valletta, 24 hours before her murder.

Mr Gafa’s testimony in the inquiry was postponed till Wednesday.

Doorstepped by Times of Malta after leaving court, Mr Gafa refused to say if he helped the former OPM chief of staff dispose of his mobile phone before being questioned in connection with Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Mr Schembri claims to have “lost” the phone, though Times of Malta has revealed it went off the grid just an hour-and-a-half before police turned up on his doorstep at 6.30am to take him away for questioning.

Mr Gafa was refused to answer any questions on these topics as well as his frequent visits to Mr Schembri’s home and travels to Tunisia.

The former OPM official argued he was no longer in the public eye and the questions related to private matters.

Mr Gafa vowed to answer questions during the public inquiry.