Footballer Andre Schembri was given an affectionate welcome by Supermachans - one of Chennaiyin FC's supporters groups - this week, as his new club returned home following pre-season.

Chennaiyin supporters flocked to Chennai airport, showing up with banners and placards awaiting the homecoming of their heroes.

They reserved a special welcome for Schembri, belting out his name as the team's coach drove past.

The team had pre-season assignments in the Indian cities of Ahmedabad and Jamshedpur.

Despite only joining the club in August, former Malta international Schembri has already become a fan favourite, having wrapped up the pre-season tour with four goals in three appearances.

In fact, after scoring against Ahmedabad’s ARA FC in a 3-1 win, Schembri netted a brace against Jamshedpur FC and added another one against Mumbai City FC.

During the pre-season, Schembri was also kept busy representing the club in numerous advertisements, including one promoting season ticket membership.

Hoping for goals

Jenisha Rani, who is a member of Supermachans, explained how they have a lot of expectations on Schembri's contribution to their team.

"The first thing that got us excited about Andre (Schembri) is the fact that (Andrea) Pirlo mentioned him as the toughest opponent he has ever faced," Rani told Times of Malta.

"In addition, he has already scored four goals for us in the pre-season - despite being friendlies, Schembri gives hope of being a prominent goal scorer.

Goals were our biggest concern last season - we have high hopes for Andre and can't wait to see him perform at the Marina Arena.

Schembri is in line make his debut in the league when Chennaiyin open their ISL campaign against Goa on October 23.

Video: Supermachans.