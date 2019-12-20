Andre Schembri scored his second goal in the Indian Super League season as Chennaiyin defeated rivals Kerala Blasters 3-1 in their eighth outing of the league, on Friday.

The Maltese striker was deployed in the starting line-up for the first time since Owen Coyle took over as coach and he justified his inclusion with a goal inside the first four minutes.

Kerala Blasters had levelled terms through a wonderful freekick from Bartolomew Ogbeche.

Moments after, Chennaiyin thought they had restored their one-goal lead when Nerijus Valskis capitalised on a Schembri cross but the goal was ruled out.

Nonetheless, Schembri’s side still managed to find the net, twice, before half-time through Lallianzuala Chhangte and Valskis.

This was Chennaiyin’s second win of the season and with nine points in eight games, they are four points off the play-off spot.

Chennaiyin will host Goa on Boxing Day in their next league game.