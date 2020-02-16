Andre Schembri was again on the mark to help Chennaiyin FC claim a precious 2-1 away win over second-placed ATK in the Indian Super League on Sunday.

The Malta striker was again given the nod by Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle to start upfront and he certainly repaid his mentor with a bright display.

Chennaiyin FC, who are pushing for a place in the play-offs, took the lead after only seven minutes of play courtesy of an excellent individual effort from Rafael Crivellaro.

Then five minutes from the break, Schembri put his name on the scoresheet when he did well to connect to Anirudh Thapa’s delivery from a corner and head the ball home from close in.

Roy Krishna reopened the match for the Kolkata side only a minute later.

But Chennaiyin managed to administer their advantage to secure a vital win.

In fact, Coyle’s men have now are just one point adrift of the play-off zone as they have moved to fifth in the standings on 26 points, just one adrift of fourth-placed Mumbai City whom they face in their next league fixture on Friday.