Andre Schembri came off the bench to score one goal and set up another as Chennaiyin secured their first league win in the Indian Super League in the most dramatic fashion when edging Hyderabad 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

The Malta striker was not included in Chennaiyin’s starting formation but was brought on by coach John Gregory seven minutes from time and the Malta striker duly did the job.

In fact, it looked as though that the former Boavista and Apollon Limassol had clinched the winner for his new club when he let fly a firm low drive that flew into the net to grab his first goal in the Indian Super League.

But there was more drama as Hyderabad almost tampered Chennaiyin’s celebrations as almost straight from the kick off they managed to grab the equaliser when Matthew Kilgallon headed the ball home from a corner.

Despite this setback, Chennaiyin kept their composure and six minutes into stoppage time they launched one final attack and here Schembri nodded the ball into the path of Nerijus Valskis who fired home the winner.

For Chennaiyin, this was their first league win of the season and more importantly lifted them off bottom spot of the standings as they now moved to eighth in the standings on four points from five matches, level with Kerala Blasters FC.

Chennai FC will be back in action on Thursday when the host Odisha FC.