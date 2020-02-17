Malta international player Nicole Sciberras will be taking part in the final of the annual Viareggio Cup after Juventus saw off Fiorentina following a penalty shoot-out on Monday.

Juventus and Fiorentina shared the spoils in a dramatic semi-final that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Alice Berti had put the Bianconere ahead but a Margherita Brscic’s own goal in the dying minutes sent the encounter into a penalty shoot-out.

The Bianconere will face Roma in Wednesday’s final after the Giallorosse dumped out Genoa in the other semi-final.

Juventus converting the winning penalty in a shoot-out on Monday.

Juventus and Roma already faced each other earlier in the tournament in the group stages with the Turin giants winning the match 1-0 thanks to another Berti goal.

Sciberras was in the starting formation as a right fullback in her second start in this tournament. She was also included in the initial line-up against Inter, in their second group game.

Juventus’ run towards the final saw them beat Empoli (1-0), Roma (1-0) and Fiorentina – while they lost to Inter 2-1.

On Wednesday, Juventus will be looking to defend last year’s title after winning the first edition of the women’s tournament by beating Sassuolo 4-0.

The Viareggio Tournament is considered as one of the most important events at youth level.

In fact, this year’s edition of the men’s teams will be held for the 72nd year while this is the second time that the Viareggio Cup is being held for women’s teams as well.