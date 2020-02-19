Malta women international Nicole Sciberras has collected her first piece of silverware at Juventus after winning the second edition of the Viareggio Women’s Cup.

Video: Gianluca Lia

In the final, Alessandro Spugna’s Juventus registered a nail-biting 3-2 win over Roma with Nicole Sciberras coming on in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Juve made sure of the win in the first 45 minutes with goals from Letizia Musolino, Martina Toniolo and Asia Bragonzi. Roma had pulled two goals back through tournament top scorer Serena Landa and Eleonora Pacioni in the second half but the Italian champions held on for the win.

“I am very pleased to have been involved in this prestigious tournament with a big club like Juventus,” Sciberras told Times of Malta.

“Moreover, winning it with Juventus was something that I never dreamed of.”

Nicole Sciberras

Asked about what this success could mean to the women’s game in Malta, Sciberras encourages the female players to seek experiences abroad.

“I encourage the Maltese girls to take the chance and play overseas because it helps you to grow while turning your dreams into reality,” she said

Juventus run towards the final saw them beat Empoli (1-0), Roma (1-0) and Fiorentina (5-2 after penalties) - while they lost 2-1 to Inter.

Heading into this tournament, Juve were the defending champions after winning the 2019 edition – defeating Sassuolo 4-0 in last year’s final.

The Viareggio Tournament is considered as one of the most important events at youth level. In fact, this year’s edition of the men’s teams will be held for the 72nd year while this is the second time that the Viareggio Cup is being held for women’s teams as well.

Juventus are currently leaders of their U-19’s championship (Primavera - Girone 1) and will be one of the eight sides to compete for the Scudetto when the post-season starts in May.