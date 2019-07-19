Updated 9.15am -

A man who was seen clinging to a buoy in Marsalforn Bay during the night - sparking an early morning search - has been found safe and sound in a car.

The police and the armed forces launched a search at daybreak on Wednesday after the police were alerted at around 2am about a man seen clinging to a buoy in the bay.

Items thought to belong to the man - including a foreign document - were found on the beach.

An AFM helicopter was seen flying very low over the bay on Wednesday morning while policemen scanned the sea from shore and also made enquiries.

The man was later found in a car.