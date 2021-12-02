Seven people are under arrest on suspicion of having laundered over €20 million through Malta, Europol said on Thursday.

Times of Mata revealed the investigation on November 27, reporting how police had received intelligence that the suspects would routinely move large sums in cash out of the country via Malta International Airport.

Europol said on Thursday that it had supported the Maltese authorities in Operation Nomad, investigating an organised crime group suspected of having laundered over €20 million through Malta. Other foreign jurisdictions were partners in the investigation.

Seven suspects of Libyan and Maltese origin were arrested for their involvement.

Europol said the suspects are believed to have laundered millions in illicit funds through five Maltese companies which the criminal group controlled. The funds were for the most part sent to Turkey using both cash couriers and the informal hawala money transfer system.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the origin of the ill-acquired funds, believed to be linked with tax evasion and other criminal offences, Europol said.

Police seized €70,000 in cash, along with a considerable amount of jewellery, branded clothing and watches, luxurious vehicles, foreign number plates and electronic equipment with an approximate value of €5 million.

Europol said its European Financial and Economic Crime Centre (EFECC) had been supporting this investigation since June 2020, providing continuous analysis to support the Maltese investigators in developing the intelligence on this criminal group.

Europol also deployed a specialist to Malta to support the investigators with real-time cross-checks and document analysis.