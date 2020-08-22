Sevilla captain Jesus Navas dedicated his club’s sixth Europa League title triumph to former players Jose Antonio Reyes, killed in a car crash last year, and Antonio Puerta, who died from a heart attack in 2007.

The Spanish side defeated Inter 3-2 in a thrilling final on Friday.

Attacker Navas, however, was quick to hail Reyes and Puerta.

