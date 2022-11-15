Transport Mata has launched an investigation after a video appeared to show two of its enforcement officials hitting a man on the ground.

The alleged incident happened on October 26 in Qormi Road, Marsa.

The victim is believed to have been a motorist who was stopped for drink driving.

The incident happened in Marsa. Video: LovinMalta

The video, first shown on Lovin Malta, shows an officer getting off his motorbike and runs towards the man and punches him in the head, with another officer joining in within seconds.

Despite lying on the ground with outstretched arms, the man is punched around the head and other parts of his body before another official is seen stepping in to restrain them.

The police said they are also investigating the case.

A transport ministry spokesperson condemned the incident and said the two officials had been suspended pending an internal investigation.