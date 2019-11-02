Shona Zammit could not have asked for a better maiden goal in her Serie A adventure as the Malta international netted opened the score for Pink Bari against Inter, this afternoon.

Zammit, 23, headed home Bari's opening goal on the 11th minute when she capitalised on a cross from the left-hand side that surprised Inter goalkeeper Chiara Marchitelli.

Inter managed to level terms 16 minutes later through Stefania Tarenzi, who is part of the Italy squad that will take on Malta in the upcoming Women's Euro 2021 qualifiers.

The Malta international was handed a starting XI berth by the Pink Bari coach as they are currently hosting the Nerazzurre in their fifth Serie A Femminile appointment this season.

In their opening four games, Inter and Bari have collected four and three points respectively.