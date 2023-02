Every spring in Sardinia, locals organise a parade in honour of Sant'Antioco, one of the patron saints of the island. In the churches, altars are decorated with cloths adorned with sea silk. These golden threads were once made from the filaments of the large pen shells, but the species is now critically endangered and with it, the skill of crafting sea silk into precious fabrics.

