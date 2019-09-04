Police officer Simon Schembri picked up a revolver and got to grips with shooting a pistol left-handed on Saturday, as part of an event at the Ta’ Kandja shooting range.

Sergeant Schembri, who lost an arm in a hit-and-run incident in May 2018, has had to gradually relearn how to go about his daily activities with the sole use of his weaker left hand.

In a video uploaded to Facebook by the eponymous foundation which he founded, sergeant Schembri can be seen taking aim and firing, with his prosthetic right arm helping him balance his left and calibrate his aim.

He was firing a 9mm Glock pistol.

The Simon Schembri Blue Light Foundation offers psychological and financial support to members of disciplined forces involved in serious incidents.

Saturday’s event at the Ta’ Kandja range was organised to help raise funds for its mission.