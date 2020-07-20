Sergio Afric is trying to inject new life into the underachieving Sliema Frank Salt Real Estate side this year and Sunday’s Enemed Cup triumph over San Ġiljan TUM Invest could be a major sign of things to come.

The Croatian’s return to Sliema must have lifted the spirits of technical staff, players and the fans after he has won the league with all Premier Division clubs he had been in charge.

Since his appointment, the team made giant strides forward as last year they made a strong finish to the 2019 campaign but major silverware is still eluding them.

