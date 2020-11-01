Jean Paul Farrugia’s double after Alessandro Milesi’s opener powered Sliema to a one-sided win over Balzan to keep the pace with Hibernians at the top of the Premier League.

It was a frantic start to the match which swung Sliema’s way when Juri Cisotti was denied by a brave diving save from Vukasin Vranes. The rebound fell to Alessandro Milesi’s feet and the Italian midfielder pushed the ball over the line.

Sliema’s pace often unnerved Balzan’s defence, although those in red were guilty of some uncharacteristic wayward passing.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta