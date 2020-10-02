Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Gareth Southgate's decision to leave teenage forward Mason Greenwood out of the England squad for upcoming international matches.
Greenwood and Manchester City's Phil Foden were omitted from Southgate's squad on Thursday after being sent home from Iceland last month for a breach of coronavirus rules.
