Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the scheduling of Manchester United’s match against Everton on Saturday as an “absolute joke” as Chelsea pummelled Sheffield United 4-1 to climb to third in the Premier League.

United eased the pressure on their under-fire manager with a 3-1 win in the early kick-off at Goodison Park but the Norwegian vented his fury at league chiefs after picking up fresh injuries.

