Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have dismissed Roy Keane’s suggestion this week that the players would cost him his job but the manner of Wednesday’s Champions League defeat supported the former United great’s claim.
The Daily Mirror’s headline “Dumb and Demba” summed up the embarrassment of the United defence.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us