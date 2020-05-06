Gżira United president Sharlon Pace has no doubt that football in Malta should return next month as he believes the COVID-19 situation in Malta is improving every day.

However, he is disappointed that several Premier League clubs are putting their interests ahead of the good of the 'Beautiful Game' on our islands.

Click on the link above to hear the full interview with Gżira president Sharlon Pace.

The Maroons are one of three Premier League clubs who voted in favour last week of a return to Premier League football next month.

In fact, on Tuesday, Gżira United joined Valletta and Birkirkara in writing a letter to the Malta FA where they proposed a date when Premier League clubs could return to training – June 10 – before setting a July 1 target for a return to competitive action.

“Our position is quite clear, we want the Premier League to be concluded,” Pace said.

“So far, the health authorities have not said that football cannot return next month and we are well into the timelines set by UEFA to complete the Premier League. So, once we still have time to return, the championship and the race for a place to European football should be settled on the pitch.

“There are countries who are in a far more serious situation than us who are trying to complete their league championship, such as Italy, Spain and England, so why should the Maltese Premier League not be completed too.”

Pace said that he is disappointed with the attitude of some Premier League clubs, who despite stating initially that they want football to return are showing very little signs of co-operation.

“At the moment, there is a huge divide in the Premier League Standing Committee, with ten clubs voting in favour to stop the championship,” Pace said.

“Unfortunately there are teams who said that they wanted football to return but are showing very little signs of contributing towards this end.”

The Malta FA is understood to have lined up a medical protocol to ensure players and officials have a safe environment to when football returns and asked whether he felt clubs are able of sustaining its financial costs, Pace said that everyone has to carry part of the burden.

“I heard that the MFA have completed a medical protocol in case football returns that has been presented to the health authorities,” Pace said.

“I’m sure that they have taken all the measures needed to make it feasible for everyone. I have no doubt that the MFA will carry part of the financial costs of this protocol but one can understand that may be some clubs will have to carry a small part of this burden.

“No doubt, this will be an added financial burden for the clubs but I’m sure a remedy can be found and maybe the funds forked out for this protocol can be taken from the grants clubs receive from UEFA at the end of the season.

“The reality is that the clubs who don’t want football to return have their own agenda. They are aware that should the championship stops now they have only to gain with the current situation in the standings so they are only looking at their own interests.”

Asked whether his club will be able to provide his players and staff with a safe environment should football return, Pace said: “I have no problem in taking the players to a hotel and leave them there until the end of the championship.

“We are ready to co-operate and take all the necessary responsibilities to ensure our players and staff are not put in danger.

“In the situation we are, it will not be difficult for clubs to find lodging for their players at far lower prices than normal given the difficult situation the tourism industry is in.

“There are many things one can do to help football return in Malta, but unless one really wants to, we’re heading nowhere.”