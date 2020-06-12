The Curia has published a list of mass times as churches across the island will this weekend start re-welcoming the faithful.

Churches will be adhering to social distancing measures and each place of worship will have limited seating space.

Some parishioners, who attend churches with limited capacity, might have to book a seat in advance through an online form.

The congregation is being asked to wear a mask or a visor, and will be guided on how to receive the host.

Meanwhile, mass will continue being live-streamed daily for those who don't want to return to public spaces.

Photo: Curia

All public religious ceremonies were cancelled in March over the coronavirus pandemic that has affected 645 people and led to nine deaths.

Funeral services were allowed to resume in mid-May.