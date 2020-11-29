Ħamrun Spartans overcame a slow start to see off ten-man Żejtun Corinthians at the Centenary Stadium.

It was far from a comfortable victory for the Reds who survived a nervy start to the match which had seen “ejtun firmly on top and only some excellent saves from goalkeeper Manuel Bartolo denied the newly-promoted side from taking the lead.

But gradually Ħamrun improved and once Jorge Ailton Soares put them ahead there was no way back for the Corinthinas who had Fernandinho dismissed midway through the first half.

From then on, the Spartans controlled proceedings and sealed the points with further goals from Ailton Soares, Predrag Djordjevic and Franklin Sasere to seal a win that lifted them second in the standings, one adrift of leaders Sliema.

