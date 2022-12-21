Footage of a would-be daredevil is circulating on social media, showing a person clinging to a moving bus.

The video shows a hooded person clad in black, clinging on intently to the back of a moving bus.

Dubbed 'Spider-Man', the person's feet are perched precariously on the sliver of protruding ledge created by the bus’ bumper with their fingers dug into a horizontal indent running along the back body of the vehicle.

The number 15 route bus appears to be driving through the Msida seafront, with other cars seen driving along the dual carriageway.

Although the footage, shared on the Facebook page Malta Dizastru Totali, is not dated, the presence of Christmas decorations, lights and structures associated with a Christmas market in the area indicates that it was shot recently.

As of October 1, holders of a Tallinja card are able to ride the bus free of charge, although it is not known whether the hooded desperado is aware of the fact.

Times of Malta has contacted Malta Public Transport for comment.