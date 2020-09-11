The sixth edition of the European Week of Sport was launched on Friday by SportMalta, the National Coordinating of the event in Malta, during a press conference at the Kirkop Sport Complex in the presence of Parliamentary Secretary for Sport Clifton Grima.

Launched in 2015, the European Week of Sport was created in response to the worsening inactivity crisis. Despite sport and physical activity substantially contributing to the well-being of European citizens, the level of physical activity is currently stagnating and even declining in some countries.

