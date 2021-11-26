Jean Claude Micallef has told Ben Camille that practising the sport of athletics during his younger years has been very important in his development as a person.
Speaking during this week’s edition of GAMEON, Micallef, who is a Member of Parliament for the Labour Party, said sport has helped him to gain self-confidence in his ability and also the ability to communicate better with other persons.
“When I was young, athletics was an integral part of my life,” Micallef, a former national champion in high jump, said.
“I started practising the sport at the age of 12. It was Mark Farrugia who discovered my talents at Starmax Club. Then I joined Aloysians and all my life moved around athletics, attending training sessions every day.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us