Jean Claude Micallef has told Ben Camille that practising the sport of athletics during his younger years has been very important in his development as a person.

Speaking during this week’s edition of GAMEON, Micallef, who is a Member of Parliament for the Labour Party, said sport has helped him to gain self-confidence in his ability and also the ability to communicate better with other persons.

“When I was young, athletics was an integral part of my life,” Micallef, a former national champion in high jump, said.

“I started practising the sport at the age of 12. It was Mark Farrugia who discovered my talents at Starmax Club. Then I joined Aloysians and all my life moved around athletics, attending training sessions every day.

