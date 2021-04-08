The government’s decision to prolong its ban against organised sport has inevitably been met by huge disappointment by the Maltese sporting fraternity as Malta remains the only country in Europe to have elite sport suspended due to COVID-19.

In the build up to Wednesday’s announcement the Malta Football Association, the Malta Basketball Association and the Aquatic Sport Association had teamed up together to make a passionate appeal to the authorities to give permission to a gradual return of competition at elite level… but to no avail.

Times of Malta Sports Editor Valhmor Camilleri spoke on the repercussions of the decision with Malta Football Association general secretary Angelo Chetcuti, Malta Basketball Association president Paul Sultana and Joe Caruana Curran, president of the Aquatic Sport Association.

