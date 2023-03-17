After a three-year hiatus, St Patrick's Day celebrations once again dominated the streets of St Julian's, with thousands of partygoers turning up to celebrate the Irish holiday.

Loitering crowds drank, chattered and danced to the music booming from every angle in the streets next to the Spinola inlet.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Vendors lined the streets selling food, snacks and, most importantly to their customers, drinks. Meanwhile, others sold festive top hats and shamrock-coloured feather boas to those who've forgotten to add a touch of green to their wardrobe.

Meanwhile, some people saw the occasion as an opportunity to turn a tiny profit, with one person observed weaving through the crowd picking up bottles and cans.

“It’s for BCRS,” they said before quickly disappearing between the sea of Guinness hat-topped heads.

Close by, an ambulance and medical professionals waited on standby as the crowd got rowdier.

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Owner of Tony’s Bar, Fabio said that business had suffered in previous years during the COVID-19-induced hiatus and was glad that the booming business day was back.

But not all businesses were happy to see the return of the event.

“We are almost empty,” Cleland and Souchet manager Andrej Cvetkovski said, explaining that the street party deters business.

“It’s more of a bad thing than a good one.”

Elsewhere, traffic worsened as more people joined the celebrations and parking spots became farther and fewer.

The air in St Julian's filled with whiffs of dubious cigarette smoke mingled with the aroma of sizzling burgers as friends called at each other from across the street.

“I’m Irish,” one girl shouted over loud music to someone she had just met.

When asked, many Maltese attendees were unable to say what makes the Irish holiday special. On the other hand, Irish celebrants quickly replied with "pride".

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Further up, towards Paceville, people squeezed from shoulder to shoulder as they made their way to bars and drink tents where the bassy electronic music transitioned seamlessly into ABBA.

“It’s not the same as previous years,” Isabelle Wallace said. “But the night is young and so are we.”

“St Patrick’s day is a good day to take a break from work, drink, and relax,” said Brandon Bezzina, before turning away to sing the chorus to It’s Raining Men.

Litter also made a comeback with this edition of the celebration, as hundreds of feet trampled over crushed cans, half-drunk drinks and bags filled with alcohol bottles brought from home.

“It’s cheaper,” one group exclaimed after being prompted.

Nothing but traffic and chaos - residents

Despite the seas of green, St Patrick's Day celebrations had far from a warm welcome from residents in the area.

Simone Magri bristled at the road closures, saying that less priority is given to athletes who request to use the area in organised events.

"They just closed Tower Road from Exiles to I'm not sure where, because its St Patrick's Day, an Irish feast," she said.

"So people should be able to get drunk silly without the danger of passing cars, but they can't close the roads for a few hours when a bunch of athletes want to run a race!"

Sliema Mayor John Pillow also complained of gridlocked streets, implying that the local council was not informed of plans to close the roads.