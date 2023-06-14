The state funeral of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is being held in Milan.

Berlusconi died two days ago aged 86.

The ceremony is being held in the city's gothic Duomo cathedral and thousands of the tycoon's supporters have gathered in the square in front, ready to watch live on giant screens.

"Berlusconi is my first and last political love. It's a very sad day for Italy," Luigi Vecchione, a 48-year-old textile worker from the northern Piedmont region, told AFP.

"He was a charismatic leader who created jobs and had empathy for everyone. He will be missed," he said, as he joined the crowds, sporting a large red heart on his black T-shirt.

Berlusconi, adored and loathed by Italians in equal measure, had been ill for several years, though he remained the official head of his right-wing Forza Italia party, a member of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition government.

Lucia Diele, 30, from Puglia in Italy's south, described Berlusconi, who entered politics in 1994 and went on to be prime minister three times, as "the greatest politician in the history of Italy".

"He leaves a huge void that will be impossible to fill. Giorgia Meloni is a great prime minister, but no one will take Silvio's place," she said, as the crowds chanted Berlusconi's name.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Meloni and fellow coalition partner Matteo Salvini, head of the far-right League, are attending the funeral, while the European Union will be represented by its economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

- 'Great man' -

Large wreaths in the colours of the Italian flag were displayed outside the Duomo, where the ceremony is to begin at 3:00 pm, presided over by Archbishop Mario Delpini.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office said he will be present. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is also expected, Italian media reported.

The longest-serving premier in Italy's post-war history, and re-elected to the Senate last year, Berlusconi was famed for his controversial gaffes on the international stage.

He counted President Vladimir Putin among his friends -- but the Russian leader is subject to an international arrest warrant and cannot travel to Italy.

Berlusconi is survived by his 33-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, with whom he held a fake wedding last year and who was at his bedside as he succumbed to a rare type of blood cancer.

She is expected to be joined in the front pews by at least one of Berlusconi's two ex-wives and his five children, some of whom helped run his empire, recently estimated to be worth around $7 billion.

"You were a great man and an extraordinary father to our children," his first wife Carla Dall'Oglio wrote in a eulogy Tuesday.

Berlusconi built a pharaoh-inspired marble mausoleum at his villa in Arcore, near Milan, to house his family and friends when they die.

His family plan to cremate his remains and place his ashes in the mausoleum, Italian media reported.