Ryan Giggs joined his former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville to join Maltatogether.com and send a message of encouragement to all the Maltese citizens in these difficult times when the whole world is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like Neville, Giggs has a special fondness towards Malta and throughout the years he has visited the islands on several occasions, with his last public appearance here coming last summer as part of the Manchester United Supporters Club Malta Gala Dinner which celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Giggs, the most decorated player in the history of the English Premier League, took the initiative, just a day after his team-mate and fellow business partner Neville sent a video message, urging everyone here on the island to stay safe at home to ensure everyone comes through these challenging times in the best possible way.

“I just want to send my best wishes to what is a very difficult time for everyone, not only in Malta or here in the UK but everyone in the world for this terrible virus,” Giggs, winner of 13 Premier League titles with United, said on the Maltatogether.com facebook page.

“But Malta, of course, holds a special place in my heart. I visited the place for the first time in 1992 and over the years I got to know the islands and have made many friends there. So, I want to send a message not only to my friends but to everyone in Malta. Stay home and stay safe.”

Giggs made a special plea to the Maltese public to make sure they protect all members of the health care system in Malta who are working so hard in this difficult time.

“It's important to try and protect the medical staff, nurses and doctors just as we are doing here in the UK trying to protect the NHS,” Giggs, the current Wales manager said.

“It’s difficult times. But we will come through and if you do the right thing by staying at home, by staying safe with your family we will come out of this sooner rather than later.”