Restaurant prices have increased "significantly", but a vox pop in Sliema showed many are still choosing to eat out regularly.

“Things are getting very, very expensive, especially food,” said Rosella Darmanin, who frequently dines out, said.

The Sliema woman said she often meets friends for a light weekday meal and “splashes out a little bit more” during weekends.

She said some restaurants give value for money but most do not.

But Darmanin said her spending habits have changed.

“Before, we wouldn’t hesitate to get a bottle of wine. Now we get a glass.”

Her comment echoes one made by the Association of Catering Establishments which said customers' spend was going down though foot traffic was high. In response, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo warned restaurants against profiteering during the Christmas season.

“I understand that costs have gone up but one must provide value for money to their clients, be they Maltese or foreign,” Bartolo said.

Video: Times of Malta

On Boxing Day, many on Sliema’s high streets reported feeling the pinch of higher dining prices.

“In the past, you could eat out for €20. But nowadays it’s quite difficult to do so,” said Rebecca Vella, who eats out on most weekends.

Similarly, 45-year-old Josianne Baldacchino said she goes to restaurants regularly despite the higher prices.

“You spend more but, at the same time, you have to enjoy yourself,” she said.

Zea Licari said restaurants are charging higher prices in December.

“The way prices are rising is exaggerated, especially during the festive period,” said Licari. who admitted she is going out less.

“If we used to go out four times a week in the past, now we do it twice a week,” she said.

Rebecca Vella: “Before, you could eat out for €20 but nowadays it’s quite difficult to do so.” Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

While many complained about the rising costs of eating out, restaurateur Ian Fenech said many restaurants, including his, “are doing all they can” to keep prices as low as possible. But costs are rising.

“Everything is going up like crazy, especially wines and raw materials,” Fenech said.

Still, he said, some restaurants’ price hikes are “unjustified”.

Dali Jaramillo Gamero moved to Malta from Montenegro 10 years ago.

Since relocating, Jaramillo Gamero said she has seen prices double for many things, including eating out.

But while price hikes for food or rent are concerning, Jaramillo Gamero said she is less worried about the rising cost of dining out.

“Restaurants are not something you have to go to,” she said.