Steward Healthcare will be "abandoning" its operation of three public hospitals almost immediately, Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday.

Speaking prior to a parliament debate on the hospital's debacle, Fearne said Steward notified the government it would be pulling out this very week.

Fearne assured that the health authorities are ready to resume control of the St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo hospitals.

Video: Jonathan Borg

The health minister said he will leave the legal wrangling to the lawyers, as his focus remains on delivering healthcare to all patients in Malta and Gozo.

Fearne said staff at all three hospitals will be retained.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Steward announced that it has submitted a termination notice under the hospital services concession agreement due to "non-rectifiable defaults on the part of the government of Malta".

"The company believes that the operating environment and investment climate in Malta is not conducive for foreign companies to have a constructive partnership with the government," it said.

A court earlier this month annulled the concession agreement after declaring it fraudulent.

Steward has appealed the verdict. A side agreement to the concession agreement, also annulled by the court, had provided for compensation of €100 million to Steward if the concession was to end and the government had not met its obligations.