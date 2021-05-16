Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she is “utterly disgusted” at the actions of Rangers fans who were involved in violent clashes with police on Saturday.

Greater Glasgow police said three officers were injured and more than 20 arrests made as supporters marched into the city centre from the club’s Ibrox Stadium after completing an unbeaten season with a 4-0 win over Aberdeen to win the Scottish Premiership for the first time in 10 years.

A spike in positive cases in Glasgow saw the Scottish government on Friday maintain restrictions on indoor mixing of households and hospitality in the city that will be eased for most of Scotland on Monday.

